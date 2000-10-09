Celebrity Deathmatch MTV

Viewers 18-34 Men: 241,400

Viewers 18-34 Women: 131,400

Viewers 18-34 All: 372,800

MTV 's weekly clay-animation series Celebrity Deathmatch is a clever if not irreverent approach to color commentary in sports coverage. The 3-year-old series is produced by MTV Animation and features fantasy fights between animated clay renderings of today's celebrities in politics, film, television and music. Among the ring-side matches: Monica Lewinsky vs. Hillary Clinton, Mariah Carey vs. Jim Carrey, Jay Leno vs. David Letterman, and Tiger Woods vs. Andre Agassi. The show runs Thursdays at 10 p.m. (ET) and is 10th with males 18 to 34. It has an average rating of 1.21, according to the network.