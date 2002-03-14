Celebrity Boxing KO'ed competition
The critics sure didn't like it, but Fox's Celebrity Boxing special Wednesday night worked with
viewers. The one-hour special featuring three boxing matches, including Tonya
Harding against Paula Jones, attracted 15.5 million viewers and a 7.1 rating/17
share in adults 18 through 49, according to Nielsen Media Research.
Celebrity Boxing scored Fox's best ratings in the Wednesday 9 p.m. EST/PST time
period in more than one year and topped NBC's The West Wing and CBS' The
Amazing Race 2 in adults 18 through 49.
CBS' combination of Survivor: Marquesas and The Amazing Race 2
led the network to victory in the key 18-through-49 demo Wednesday night.
Survivor at 8 p.m. averaged an 8.9/24 in 18 through 49 and Amazing Race 2
scored the reality show's best-ever numbers in the demo with a
5.8/14.
