Celebrity Boxing KO'ed competition

The critics sure didn't like it, but Fox's Celebrity Boxing special Wednesday night worked with

viewers. The one-hour special featuring three boxing matches, including Tonya

Harding against Paula Jones, attracted 15.5 million viewers and a 7.1 rating/17

share in adults 18 through 49, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Celebrity Boxing scored Fox's best ratings in the Wednesday 9 p.m. EST/PST time

period in more than one year and topped NBC's The West Wing and CBS' The

Amazing Race 2 in adults 18 through 49.

CBS' combination of Survivor: Marquesas and The Amazing Race 2

led the network to victory in the key 18-through-49 demo Wednesday night.

Survivor at 8 p.m. averaged an 8.9/24 in 18 through 49 and Amazing Race 2

scored the reality show's best-ever numbers in the demo with a

5.8/14.