Celebrity Boxing : Jones in, Fisher out
Late-breaking news from the Fox boxing ring: Paula Jones is replacing 'Long
Island Lolita' Amy Fisher on the network's Celebrity Boxing card,
scheduled to air March 13.
Jones, who sued former President Bill Clinton for sexual harassment, will
take on former Olympic Games figure skater Tonya Harding.
Fox executives had no comment on Fisher's removal from the card.
Four fights in all will air during Celebrity Boxing, including Danny
Bonaduce vs. Barry Williams (Greg Brady).
