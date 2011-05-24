'Celebrity Apprentice' Beats 'Idol' in Product Placements

Celebrity

Apprentice beat out American Idol

with more product placement on primetime

in April, AdAge

reported.

In March, Idol featured

brand integration 208 times, whereas Celebrity

Apprentice included only 127. During the month of April, Idol reduced its brand integration to

96, giving Apprentice the chance to n

the top spot with its 120 spots.

Idol's most

frequent product placements include AT&T, Coca-Cola and Ford, with Trump

Hotels following close behind.