'Celebrity Apprentice' Beats 'Idol' in Product Placements
Celebrity
Apprentice beat out American Idol
with more product placement on primetime
in April, AdAge
reported.
In March, Idol featured
brand integration 208 times, whereas Celebrity
Apprentice included only 127. During the month of April, Idol reduced its brand integration to
96, giving Apprentice the chance to n
the top spot with its 120 spots.
Idol's most
frequent product placements include AT&T, Coca-Cola and Ford, with Trump
Hotels following close behind.
