Cedric: Take two

Comedian/actor Cedric The Entertainer is going to give it another shot

with his own primetime series.

Fox and co-owned studio 20th Century Fox are developing a

sitcom/variety show with him for next fall.

Last season, The WB ordered a sitcom with him coined Cedric The Coach,

but the series never made it to air because of financial problems with producer

ATG.

Cedric was a co-star on The WB's The Steve Harvey Show, and he

appeared in last year's hit film The Original Kings of Comedy.

Sources say the show may be paired with Fox's new comedy Bernie Mac

next season.