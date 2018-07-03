Cedato Launches Engagement Driven Video Ad Format

Programmatic video company Cedato introduced an engagement-driven ad format called IntentView.

IntentView appears in a video stream as a picture-in-picture overlay with a dynamic video thumbnail preview of the ad message. When activated by the viewer, the thumbnail expands into a full-view video ad with the sound on.

Thumbnails that are not engaged disappear after several seconds.

Cedato says that customers have seen a 50% to 90% lift in completion rates using IntentView compared to standard video ads.

“IntentView provides better video engagement metrics because it is user initiated, and the net branding effect is far greater than instream,” said Yair Miranda, COO, Cedato. “By giving users a choice, providing marketers with more genuine and accurate metrics and guaranteeing publishers additional revenue, IntentView succeeds in delivering better performance without compromising user experience.”

With IntentView, marketers pay only for views when a user activates the full-view video ad.

IntentView is an added value benefit of Cedato’s video technology stack, which powers more than 15 billion video impressions monthly across mobile, web and connected TV. Cedato’s proprietary hybrid video header bidding technology offers video optimization with machine learning algorithms that predict the optimal demand source per impression, the company said.