CEA's Oxman to Head Electronic Transactions Association

Jason Oxman, senior VP of industry affairs for the Consumer Electronics Association, is exiting that post to become CEO of the Electronic Transactions Association.

ETA represents the companies that handle electronic transaction processing products and services.

The announcement is planned for Wednesday (April 18) at the ETA annual expo in Las Vegas, which is sharing that venue with the National Association of Broadcasters, which is also holding its annual meeting in the city.

Oxman will take over May 7.

"We are thrilled that Jason Oxman will bring two decades of technology, policy and association experience and strategic thinking to steer this great organization into the future. The global payments industry is experiencing rapid advances, from mobile payments to the cloud, and ETA is the home for companies that want to grow and prosper in this exciting field," said Eddie Myers, president of the ETA Board, in a statement.

"ETA member companies touch, enrich and improve the lives of every consumer while making the global flow of commerce possible," said Oxman. "I look forward to working with ETA's talented staff, members and volunteer leaders to fulfill ETA's mission to grow our industry."