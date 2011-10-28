CEA Honors Veteran Broadcaster

Pioneering broadcaster and DBS executive Stanley S. Hubbard was among those inducted into the Consumer Electronics Hall of Fame at its 12th annual Hall of Fame dinner Thursday evening in San Diego during CEA's Industry Forum.

Hubbard was honored in the category of founder/corporate executive for his launch of U.S. Satellite Broadcasting in 1981 and the development of the first digital satelite system in 1994.

He was inducted in that category along with Dr. Eli Harari, co-founder of memory card pioneer SanDisk and Sam Runco, founder of Runco International. "I'm standing on the shoulders of a great dad [Hubbard Broadcasting founder Stanley E. Hubbard], who made this possible and my great sons," said Hubbard in his acceptance speech, according to CEA. "We believed that DBS didn't stand for ‘don't be stupid.'"