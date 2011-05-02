CE Retailers Mull Multiple OptionsFor Entrance Into Cellular Business

NEW YORK – More consumer

electronics retailers

have entered the cellular

market in recent years

or aggressively stepped

up their cellular presence.

As a result, the indirect

channel’s share of the cellular

market has grown –

albeit slightly — in recent

years, marketers and analysts

say. Strategy Analytics

estimates that about

one-fourth of U.S. handset

sellthrough in 2010

went through non-carrierowned

brick-and-mortar

stores, and the ratio will

grow to a third in 2015,

Strategy Analytics senior

analyst Alex Spektor said.

Retailers, however,

continue to struggle with

the challenges of entering a market that is more perplexing

than traditional consumer electronics, but

nonetheless presents opportunities because rising

technology-driven replacement rates are raising

sales despite high market penetration. Cellular handset

sellthrough in the U.S. grew 5.5 percent in units

in 2010 to 172 million following 3.2 percent growth in

2009 and 1.9 percent growth during 2008, the first

year of the Great Recession, Strategy Analytics said.

The figures combine sales to consumers as well as

sales to enterprises.

Because of the market’s size, many retailers have

ramped up their cellular efforts. Retailers also realize,

however, that they have the potential to win share because

their stores, unlike carrier stores, generate more

foot traffic and can offer service from more than one

carrier.

“The broader choice for the consumer, combined

with strong foot traffic, gives retail stores an advantage

over operator-controlled direct stores, which generally

have lower foot traffic and a handset selection limited to

a single operator,” said Spektor.

Stores such as Best Buy Mobile, he continued, have

been “ramping up the sophistication of their consultative

selling approach, for example, by helping users configure their new devices in-store.” Those efforts

are designed in part, he said, to compete with online

sales, estimated by Strategy Analytics to have grown

its share of U.S. retail sales 7 percent in 2007 to 14

percent in 2010.

The indirect channel’s share is growing with the encouragement

of carriers, who in the 2000s were actively

expanding their company-owned store counts.

“Before, carriers wanted to cut out the middleman, but

now they realize authorized agents are really good at

it,” said Sally Lange, Brightstar’s president of global

retail services. Carriers have also come to realize that

their stores are “expensive,” she said.

Kevin Sinclair, president/CEO of the 440-store

Wireless Zone franchise chain, agreed. “Carriers are

still opening stores if it makes strategic sense,” he

said. “But if a sophisticated agent steps up and gives

them what they’re looking for, then why wouldn’t a carrier

lean on better quality agents?”

Although carriers’ existing stores “are paying off,”

he said, “do they want to keep adding to their fixed

expenses or switch to a variable expense?” The issue

has become more important to carriers, in part because

the market is more mature, driving up the cost

of getting a new subscriber, he said.

Carriers are particularly supportive of large agents

dedicated to a single carrier and to operating multiple

stores that look like carrier-owned stores, Lange said,

pointing to such multistore Verizon agents as Moorehead

Communications of Marion, Ind., Go Wireless of

Las Vegas, and Wireless Zone. All four major carriers

support multistore wireless-specialty chains dedicated

to selling only their service.

Carriers also realize that cellular is no longer a niche

business and that people want to buy cellular where

they already shop, Lange said.

Outsourcing options: Despite the potential to tap

into a broad-based and growing market, the challenges

of coping with the market’s complexity has driven

many retailers to outsource most or all of their cellular

operations to third parties ranging from multi-carrier

master agents, such as Wireless Advocates, to singlecarrier

master agents, such as Moorehead Communications

(one of Verizon’s largest wireless agents).

Moorehead has moved H.H. Gregg from prepaid and

unlocked phones into the more lucrative enterprise of

activating postpaid phones, though only on the Verizon

network.

For its part, Target has outsourced its cellular departments

to RadioShack, which in effect becomes

Target’s master agent. RadioShack said it expects to

expand its Target Mobile kiosks to about 1,450 Target

stores by the end of June, up from 887 at the end of

March.

In a limited number of cases, carriers operate the

cellular departments of some retail stores. Verizon

Wireless, for example, said it operates cellular kiosks

departments in P.C. Richard and Sons appliance/electronics

stores and in BJs. The kiosks are staffed by

Verizon salespeople. AT&T operates kiosks in Walmart

stores in Puerto Rico.

Carrier-operated kiosks, however, are less common

than they once were, marketers said.

The most common outsourcing option – using

a master agent -- is less profitable than running it

yourself, but master agents “provide a turn-key suite

of services such as handset purchasing, managing

commissions, retail training, MDF, co-op support,

and POP/merchandising,” said Alex Paskoff, EVP

of sales and marketing for distributor and master

agent Brightpoint.

In return, master agents get compensated through revenue sharing and possible rental

payments, marketers told TWICE.

In most cases, master agents don’t provide

plan-o-grams or fixtures to their retailer

clients. Instead, retailers usually apply

co-op funds toward purchasing fixtures

that they would select in conformance

with carrier requirements, Paskoff said.

In some cases, a master agent will

staff a retailer’s cellular department,

Paskoff noted. Costco and AAFES (the

Army and Air Force Exchange Service)

are cases in point.

When a master agent provides sales

staff, the master agent also usually provides

a plan-o-gram and fixtures in close

coordination with the retailer, he noted.

Key challenges: In general, master

agents relieve retailers of the challenges

of keeping salespeople up-to-date with

frequent changes in handsets and rate

plans for each carrier’s service. “Everyday

something changes, and we [Wireless

Zone] focus only on what Verizon is

changing,” said Wireless Zone’s Sinclair.

Outsourcing to master agents also relieves

store management of the stress

of coping with carrier partners that, for

competitive reasons, often inform indirect-

channel partners of new phones

and rate plans as little as a day before

launch. “Sometimes we find out about

it by reading the newspaper,” said an

executive with one large cellular chain.

The migraine of cellular headaches –

cash flow – also gets a dose of Tylenol

when master agents get involved.