CDD Study Warns of Downsides of Multicultural Marketing

The Center for

Digital Democracy has released a study underscoring its concerns about online

multicultural marketing.

The

study concludes that multicultural marketing is flattering to the degree

that it shows that Hispanic, Africanâ€American and Asian-ÂAmerican online

consumers are an economic force to be reckoned with and courted. But it points

out that targeted marketing can also be more successful at delivering messages

that, if past is prologue, have not always benefitted that audience, whether it

is for fast food or "dodgy" lending schemes.

"Multicultural digital consumers must be on guard and

protect their own interests against the

digital advertising onslaught aimed squarely at them, by filtering out the

beneficial from the harmful," the study concludes.

CDD, which has been a leading voice for more government

attention to online marketing and targeting, has been pushing for racial and

ethnic info to be classified as sensitive data subject to stronger government

protections.

"With rare exceptions, policymakers and the FTC have

failed to address how race is being used in the Big Data era to target

consumers for financial, health and other services," CDD executive director

Jeff Chester told B&C.

Chester says the study is the first of a series of studies

it plans to release this year to try and help drive debate about online

consumer protection, though Chester has long suggested there should be no

debate about the need for stronger protections.