CCIA Names New Washington, D.C., Executives
Hires come as Big Tech faces federal and state legislative efforts on privacy, content moderation
The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) said Wednesday (Oct. 19) that Josh Rogin will join as VP of government relations. He most recently was chief of staff to Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.), who is retiring at the end of this term.
Alvaro Marañon has also joined CCIA as policy counsel, overseeing privacy, security and emerging technology issues, according to the group. He was most recently a fellow in cybersecurity at Lawfare Institute.
Finally, Jordan Rodell will be state policy manager — there are definitely a growing number of state policies to manage, given the number of states passing privacy laws and more recently ones trying to circumscribe edge provider content moderation. She comes from Stateside Associates, where she was a legislative issue manager.
“As our trade association marks its 50th anniversary of tech policy advocacy, we are excited to have Josh, Alvaro and Jordan join our team to promote policies that advance tech innovation in ways that benefit users and the economy," CCIA president Matt Schruers said in a statement. ▪️
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.