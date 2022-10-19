CCIA Names New Washington, D.C., Executives

The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) said Wednesday (Oct. 19) that Josh Rogin will join as VP of government relations. He most recently was chief of staff to Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.), who is retiring at the end of this term.

Alvaro Marañon has also joined CCIA as policy counsel, overseeing privacy, security and emerging technology issues, according to the group. He was most recently a fellow in cybersecurity at Lawfare Institute.

Finally, Jordan Rodell will be state policy manager — there are definitely a growing number of state policies to manage, given the number of states passing privacy laws and more recently ones trying to circumscribe edge provider content moderation. She comes from Stateside Associates, where she was a legislative issue manager.

“As our trade association marks its 50th anniversary of tech policy advocacy, we are excited to have Josh, Alvaro and Jordan join our team to promote policies that advance tech innovation in ways that benefit users and the economy," CCIA president Matt Schruers said in a statement. ▪️