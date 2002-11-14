Trending

CC taps Levin for D.C.

Confirming a Sept. 19 report on broadcastingcable.com calling him the
front-runner, Clear Channel Communications Inc. has named Andrew Levin senior vice
president, government relations, based in Washington, D.C.

Clear Channel is already represented by law firm Wiley, Rein & Fielding
LLP, but the nation's largest radio company decided that it needed to establish an
in-house Washington lobbying office to respond to a bunch of regulatory and
legislative issues.

Levin was formerly chief telecommunications adviser to Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.), ranking
Democrat on the House Commerce Committee. Levin was also a leading candidate for
the Federal Communications Commission seat vacated by Gloria Tristani in 2001.

Clear Channel is targeting a Dec. 1 start date for Levin, who will eventually
have an assistant.