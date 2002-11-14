CC taps Levin for D.C.

Confirming a Sept. 19 report on broadcastingcable.com calling him the

front-runner, Clear Channel Communications Inc. has named Andrew Levin senior vice

president, government relations, based in Washington, D.C.

Clear Channel is already represented by law firm Wiley, Rein & Fielding

LLP, but the nation's largest radio company decided that it needed to establish an

in-house Washington lobbying office to respond to a bunch of regulatory and

legislative issues.

Levin was formerly chief telecommunications adviser to Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.), ranking

Democrat on the House Commerce Committee. Levin was also a leading candidate for

the Federal Communications Commission seat vacated by Gloria Tristani in 2001.

Clear Channel is targeting a Dec. 1 start date for Levin, who will eventually

have an assistant.