CBS/Turner Sports' Greg Anthony to Receive Munson Award

CBS and Turner Sports college basketball analyst and YES Network Brooklyn Nets

color commentator Greg Anthony will be honored at the 33rd annual

Thurman Munson Awards dinner on Feb. 5 at the Grand Hyatt in New

York.

Anthony, who played in the NBA from 1991-2002

for six teams -- most notably the New York Knicks -- and won a National Championship with UNLV; will join four other

sports figures as this year's recipients.

The award remembers

the late New York Yankees captain and catcher Thurman Munson and benefits AHRC

New York City Foundation, which assists programs for people with intellectual

and developmental disabilities.