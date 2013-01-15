CBS/Turner Sports' Greg Anthony to Receive Munson Award
By Brian Moran
CBS and Turner Sports college basketball analyst and YES Network Brooklyn Nets
color commentator Greg Anthony will be honored at the 33rd annual
Thurman Munson Awards dinner on Feb. 5 at the Grand Hyatt in New
York.
Anthony, who played in the NBA from 1991-2002
for six teams -- most notably the New York Knicks -- and won a National Championship with UNLV; will join four other
sports figures as this year's recipients.
The award remembers
the late New York Yankees captain and catcher Thurman Munson and benefits AHRC
New York City Foundation, which assists programs for people with intellectual
and developmental disabilities.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.