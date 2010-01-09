Trending

CBS’s Tassler: Sheen Case Not Affecting Show, Network

CBS Entertainment President Nina Tassler said the ongoing Charlie Sheen domestic case is neither affecting the network nor production of the hit comedy Two and a Half Men.

"Right now, we are being very sensitive to the fact this is a very personal and private matter for Charlie, there has been no impact on the network right now," she said Saturday at a press event in Pasadena.

"The show is proceeding along its regular production schedule.  I really have to credit [creator] Chuck Lorre ... he runs a wonderful show and right now it is business as usual for us."

Lorre echoed Tassler's sentiments saying, "Charlie's a consummate pro. He shows up and he deliverd.  Last night was one of our strongest episodes and he is just terrific."