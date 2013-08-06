CBSPreps Major PGA Championship Coverage

With 49 HD cameras and a small fleet of mobile trucks, CBS's

coverage of this year's PGA Championships will be one of its largest live

sports production efforts this year.

"In terms of onsite activity it is actually even bigger than

the Super Bowl and very comparable to what we do at the Masters," explains Ken

Aagaard, executive VP of engineering, operations and production services, CBS

Sports.

The size of the crew and equipment that will be handling the

coverage reflects both the complexities of covering a major golf tournament

where the network has to deploy cameras on every hole and the fact that CBS is

producing more content this year, with multiple feeds for CBS Sports Network,

DirecTV and other outlets, Aagaard explains.

"Every year it gets bigger," Aagaard says.

As part of the expanded coverage, the CBS Sports Network will

be offering for the first time the "PGA Championship Clubhouse Report" live

from Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y. The show will air after the end

of each round from Thursday, Aug. 8 through Sunday, Aug. 11 between 8:00 p.m.

and 9:00 p.m. ET.

CBS airs live coverage of the third and fourth rounds on

August 10 and 11 between 2 and 7 p.m. ET.

TNT offers extensive coverage on Thursday and Friday from 1

to 7 p.m., and 11 to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in addition to Turner's

extensive digital only coverage. http://www.broadcastingcable.com/article/494895-Digital_Pin_Placement.php

As the host broadcaster, CBS will be using a total of 49 total

HD cameras, which is close to the 55 or 60 cameras typically used for Super

Bowl coverage.

These will include 23 Hard cameras; four Point of view

cameras on tees at Par 3's; eight radio frequency (RF) held-hand cameras; four

cabled hand-held cameras; four talent cameras; three roving jib cameras; one

Protracer Camera that will be used to show the flight of ball; and two RF

SwingVision High Frame Rate cameras that will help analyze the golfer's swings.

The crew will also use 14 RF microphones for on-course audio;

two RF receive sites comprised of 2 mobile cranes to receive the camera

signals; 30 six channel HD EVS with 57 replay output channels for replays;

seven HD VTRs; nine Chyron Duet HyperX3 graphic generators; and one telestrator.

As part of the coverage, CBS will deploy one blimp; three

large television mobile units; two small television mobile units; eight large

trailers; one mobile RF unit; two mobile edit units and four uplink trucks.