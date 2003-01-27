CBS yanks Presidio
CBS is retooling its Friday night again, after repositioning Presidio
Med at 8 p.m. and trying new entry Queens Supreme at 10 p.m.
Both shows are going into "hiatus" as of this week, and they will be replaced
Feb. 21 by Star Search at 8 p.m. and rotating rebroadcasts of CBS' hit
dramas -- CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, CSI: Miami, Without a Trace -- and newsmagazine 48 Hours Investigates at 10 p.m.
In the meantime, CBS will fill the holes with specials for sweeps, including
an Entertainment Tonight primetime special entitled The Stars' First
Time on Entertainment Tonight.
As the title suggests, the special will feature clips of stars' first
appearance on Paramount Television's No. 1 newsmagazine show.
On Wednesday nights, CBS will air the first round of Star Search at 8
p.m., followed by 60 Minutes II at 9 p.m. and 48 Hours
Investigates at 10 p.m.
Survivor: The Amazon premieres Thursday, Feb. 13, in its regular time
slot at 8 p.m.
CBS also is premiering My Big Fat Greek Life Monday, Feb. 24, at
9:30 p.m., after which it will be moved to its regular time period Sundays at
8:30 p.m., following Becker.
