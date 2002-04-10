CBS, WSFB(TV) sign affiliation deal
CBS announced Wednesday that it has signed a new long-term affiliation agreement with Meredith Broadcasting Corp. for WFSB(TV) Hartford, Conn.
"We are extremely pleased to renew our affiliation with WFSB," said Peter
Schruth, president of affiliate relations at CBS Television.
The station has been a CBS affiliate since 1958.
WFSB is the No. 1-rated station in the market in most dayparts, including
mornings, evenings and sign-on to sign-off.
Hartford is the 28th-largest market in the country.
The agreement with WFSB marks the 40th station CBS has re-signed
in the past 19 months, the network said.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.