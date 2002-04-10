CBS, WSFB(TV) sign affiliation deal

CBS announced Wednesday that it has signed a new long-term affiliation agreement with Meredith Broadcasting Corp. for WFSB(TV) Hartford, Conn.

"We are extremely pleased to renew our affiliation with WFSB," said Peter

Schruth, president of affiliate relations at CBS Television.

The station has been a CBS affiliate since 1958.

WFSB is the No. 1-rated station in the market in most dayparts, including

mornings, evenings and sign-on to sign-off.

Hartford is the 28th-largest market in the country.

The agreement with WFSB marks the 40th station CBS has re-signed

in the past 19 months, the network said.