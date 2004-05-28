CBS Wins Thursday
CBS won Thursday night in the 18-49 demo with a 3.4 rating/10 share for an all-repeat night of Joan of Arcadia, CSI and Without a Trace.
Overall it was a lackluster effort for all the nets, though the only original, nonnews show of the night drew the smallest rating, a .5 for the first half hour of WB's Pepsi Smash.
It was the first night after the end of the May sweeps, which explains the programming hangover, and the come-down for Fox from the high of the previous night's Idol final was dramatic. It drew a 1.9/6, compared to an 11.7/31 Wednesday night.
In second place behind CBS was ABC, with a 3.2/10 for theatrical Coyote Ugly and news mag Primetime.
In third was NBC, with repeats of Friends, Will & Grace, Scrubs and ER.
In fourth was UPN with a 1.5/5 for WWE Smackdown. In a distant sixth with a .6/2 was The WB for its Pepsi Smash music series and repeats of The Jamie Kennedy Experiment and Steve Harvey.
