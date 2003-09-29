CBS Wins Sunday

CBS won viewers and households Sunday night with the premieres of 60

Minutes and Cold Case and movie 12 Mile Road.

NBC won adults 18-49 and finished second in viewers and households with the

premieres of Dateline, American Dreams, Law & Order: Criminal Intent

and Lyon’s Den.

Fox was first among adults 18-34 and second among adults 18-49 with a

football overrun and the movie There's Something About Mary.

CBS was up 32% in household ratings from premiere Sunday a year ago, while Fox

was up 16% and both NBC and ABC were down 10%.

The WB Television Network was fifth in households and viewers and fourth among adults 18-34

(ahead of CBS) with repeat of last week’s Hilary Duff special and the

premiere of Charmed.

At 8 p.m., CBS’ new Cold Case won viewers, households and adults 25-54

and tied Fox for second (behind NBC’s American Dreams) among adults

18-49.

ABC’s new 10-8 was third in households and viewers and adults

25-54 and fourth among adults 18-49 and 18-34.

From 9 p.m.-10 p.m., CBS (movie) and NBC (L&O: CI) were neck-and-neck in households and viewers while NBC won adults 18-49 and 25-54.

ABC’s Alias was first among adults 18-34 and second with adults 18-49

and 25-54, but fourth in households and viewers.

NBC’s new Rob Lowe drama, Lyons Den, had a strong first outing,

finishing first in adults 18-49 and 25-54 and second in households, viewers and

adults 18-34.

The Practice on ABC was first among adults 18-34 and tied for

second with CBS among adults 18-49 and 25-54.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate total-viewer averages: CBS 15.2

million, NBC 11.6 million, ABC 9.2 million, Fox 8.1 million, WB 4.6 million.

Adults 18-49: NBC 4.0/11; Fox 3.4/9; CBS and ABC 3.3/9; WB 1.9/5.

On Saturday, three of the four major networks showed single-digit gains in

households, while ABC declined 15% (with the movie Remember the Titans)

from premiere Saturday a year ago. CBS was first in households and viewers with

48 Hours Investigates, Hack and The District, while ABC was

first in the key adult demos.

On premiere Friday, CBS and ABC were up 30%-plus in household ratings from a

year ago, while NBC and Fox were down 25%-plus.

CBS was first in households, viewers and adults 25-54 and second with adults

18-49 with Joan of Arcadia, JAG and The Handler.

ABC was first among adults 18-49 and 18-34 and second in households, viewers

and adults 25-54 with George Lopez, Hope & Faith, Life with Bonnie

and 20/20.

NBC, which was first in most of the key categories on Fridays last season

fell to third on premiere night this year.

From 8 p.m.-9 p.m., CBS’ Joan won most of the key categories (exception:

18-34, which went to ABC).

NBC’s Miss Match finished third in the key demos and tied ABC for

second among households.

At 9 p.m., ABC’s new Hope & Faith easily won the key demos and was

second in households and viewers behind CBS and JAG.

At 10 p.m., The Handler on CBS won households, viewers and adults 25-54 and

was second among adults 18-49.

Fox was fourth across the board for the night with Wanda at Large, Luis

and Boston Public.

The WB was fifth with its comedy block of Reba, Like Family, Grounded

for Life and All About the Andersons. UPN was sixth with

The Mullets and Jake 2.0.