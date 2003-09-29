CBS Wins Sunday
CBS won viewers and households Sunday night with the premieres of 60
Minutes and Cold Case and movie 12 Mile Road.
NBC won adults 18-49 and finished second in viewers and households with the
premieres of Dateline, American Dreams, Law & Order: Criminal Intent
and Lyon’s Den.
Fox was first among adults 18-34 and second among adults 18-49 with a
football overrun and the movie There's Something About Mary.
CBS was up 32% in household ratings from premiere Sunday a year ago, while Fox
was up 16% and both NBC and ABC were down 10%.
The WB Television Network was fifth in households and viewers and fourth among adults 18-34
(ahead of CBS) with repeat of last week’s Hilary Duff special and the
premiere of Charmed.
At 8 p.m., CBS’ new Cold Case won viewers, households and adults 25-54
and tied Fox for second (behind NBC’s American Dreams) among adults
18-49.
ABC’s new 10-8 was third in households and viewers and adults
25-54 and fourth among adults 18-49 and 18-34.
From 9 p.m.-10 p.m., CBS (movie) and NBC (L&O: CI) were neck-and-neck in households and viewers while NBC won adults 18-49 and 25-54.
ABC’s Alias was first among adults 18-34 and second with adults 18-49
and 25-54, but fourth in households and viewers.
NBC’s new Rob Lowe drama, Lyons Den, had a strong first outing,
finishing first in adults 18-49 and 25-54 and second in households, viewers and
adults 18-34.
The Practice on ABC was first among adults 18-34 and tied for
second with CBS among adults 18-49 and 25-54.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate total-viewer averages: CBS 15.2
million, NBC 11.6 million, ABC 9.2 million, Fox 8.1 million, WB 4.6 million.
Adults 18-49: NBC 4.0/11; Fox 3.4/9; CBS and ABC 3.3/9; WB 1.9/5.
On Saturday, three of the four major networks showed single-digit gains in
households, while ABC declined 15% (with the movie Remember the Titans)
from premiere Saturday a year ago. CBS was first in households and viewers with
48 Hours Investigates, Hack and The District, while ABC was
first in the key adult demos.
On premiere Friday, CBS and ABC were up 30%-plus in household ratings from a
year ago, while NBC and Fox were down 25%-plus.
CBS was first in households, viewers and adults 25-54 and second with adults
18-49 with Joan of Arcadia, JAG and The Handler.
ABC was first among adults 18-49 and 18-34 and second in households, viewers
and adults 25-54 with George Lopez, Hope & Faith, Life with Bonnie
and 20/20.
NBC, which was first in most of the key categories on Fridays last season
fell to third on premiere night this year.
From 8 p.m.-9 p.m., CBS’ Joan won most of the key categories (exception:
18-34, which went to ABC).
NBC’s Miss Match finished third in the key demos and tied ABC for
second among households.
At 9 p.m., ABC’s new Hope & Faith easily won the key demos and was
second in households and viewers behind CBS and JAG.
At 10 p.m., The Handler on CBS won households, viewers and adults 25-54 and
was second among adults 18-49.
Fox was fourth across the board for the night with Wanda at Large, Luis
and Boston Public.
The WB was fifth with its comedy block of Reba, Like Family, Grounded
for Life and All About the Andersons. UPN was sixth with
The Mullets and Jake 2.0.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.