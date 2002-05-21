CBS wins Monday night

CBS' two-hour comedy block propelled the "Eye" to victory according to Nielsen Media Research in homes, viewers and adults 25 through 54 Monday night, while NBC's

Fear Factor and 20 Years of Must-See TV special drove

it to first place among younger adults (18 through 34 and 18 through 49).

In the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. hour, Fear Factor won the key demo races with

the exception of women 25 through 54, which went to King of Queens and its season finale.

At 9 p.m., the season-ender for Everybody Loves Raymond won all key

categories.

Boston Public on Fox was second with adults 18 through 34 and

18 through 49 (in a close race with CBS) from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., the series finale of Ally McBeal showed

a lot of improvement, boosting the time period by 37 percent over the previous

week.

During the second half-hour, Ally won the adult 18-through-49 demo

as viewers tuned in to see Ally check out.

ABC ran theatrical Enemy of the State, which built throughout the

night, but the network still ended up fourth in most of the key categories

although tied in household share with both NBC and Fox with an 11.

The household numbers for the night: CBS 9.4/15, NBC 7.0/11, Fox 7.0/11 and ABC 6.9/11.

Among adults 18 through 49, the nightly averages: NBC 5.4/14, Fox 4.9/12,

CBS 4.7/12 and ABC 3.7/9.

Adults 18 through 34: NBC 5.7/16, Fox 4.8/13, CBS 3.2/9 and ABC 3.1/9.

Adults 25 through 54: CBS 5.7/13, NBC and Fox 5.3/12 and ABC 4/9.