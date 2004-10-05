CBS Wins Monday Night

Big ratings for CSI: Miami and Everybody Loves Raymond propelled CBS to a Nielsen Media Research prime-time ratings win Monday night.

CBS was the most-watched broadcast net for the night with 16.0 million viewers and top-rated in 18-49s (5.6 rating/14 share). CSI: Miami reeled in a night-winning 20.3 million viewers and a 7.5 in 18-49s, while 17.2 million tuned in for Raymond, which registered a 5.8 on the 18-49 scale.

ABC’s Monday Night Football drew a smaller crowd than recent weeks with 14.6 million viewers and a 6.2 rating in 18-49s, though that number will change slightly when the West Coast returns come in. It was still enough to drive ABC to a second-place finish with an average 12.6 million viewers and a 5.2 in 18-49s in prime.

NBC turned in a third-place performance, averaging 10 million viewers and a 4.0 rating in 18-49s. Las Vegas attracted a solid 11 million viewers and a 4 .4 in 18-49s, but, at 10 p.m., LAX landed short of the runway, with about 8 million viewers and a 2.9 in the demo.

Fox followed with 3.6 million viewers and a 2.5/6 for the two-hour Renovate My Family.

The WB enjoyed a strong night, with 7th Heaven pulling in about 7 million viewers and a 3.0 rating in 12-34s, its target demo. Lead-out Everwood tallied about 5 million viewers and a 2.1 rating in 12-34s

UPN trailed the pack with 2.6 million viewers and a 1.4/4 for One On One, Half & Half, Girlfriends and Second Time Around.

