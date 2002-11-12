CBS wins Monday

CBS won the Monday-night household-ratings race, as well as adults 25 through

54, according to Nielsen Media Research's fast affiliate ratings.

ABC edged CBS for a victory among adults 18 through 49 and won adults 18

through 34, as well.

At 8 p.m., ABC put Monk

in a new time period and the show got a bump in the

ratings compared to what it has done on Thursday nights.

The show

averaged an 8.2/12 household rating according to the national fast affiliate

ratings, which was good enough for second place, ahead of Fear Factor on

NBC and Boston Public on Fox.

Monk was second among adults 18 through 34 and

third among adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54. In the metered markets, the

show didn't do as well on a household basis, averaging about a 6.5/9, which put

it fifth in six-network competition, ahead of only UPN's comedy block.

The King of Queens/Yes, Dear

comedy combo on CBS was first in

households and adults 25 through 54 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Fear Factor on NBC was first among adults 18

through 49 and 25 through 54.

At 9 p.m., Everybody Loves Raymond was first in households and adults 18

through 49 and 25 through 54, while Monday Night Football won adults 18

through 34.

Fox aired a special on game shows from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., in place of the

canceled girls club, but it still finished fourth across the key

categories.

At 10 p.m., CSI: Miami won households, total viewers and adults 25

through 54 and just lost out to MNF

for the adults-18-through-49 crown.

The game easily won among adults 18 through 34.

The WB Television Network's best performance Monday night was from its leadoff show,

7Th Heaven

, which averaged a 7.2/10.

Everwood followed

and did a 5.6/8. Best story for UPN was Girl Friends at 9 p.m., which averaged a

4.0/5.