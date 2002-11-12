CBS wins Monday
CBS won the Monday-night household-ratings race, as well as adults 25 through
54, according to Nielsen Media Research's fast affiliate ratings.
ABC edged CBS for a victory among adults 18 through 49 and won adults 18
through 34, as well.
At 8 p.m., ABC put Monk
in a new time period and the show got a bump in the
ratings compared to what it has done on Thursday nights.
The show
averaged an 8.2/12 household rating according to the national fast affiliate
ratings, which was good enough for second place, ahead of Fear Factor on
NBC and Boston Public on Fox.
Monk was second among adults 18 through 34 and
third among adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54. In the metered markets, the
show didn't do as well on a household basis, averaging about a 6.5/9, which put
it fifth in six-network competition, ahead of only UPN's comedy block.
The King of Queens/Yes, Dear
comedy combo on CBS was first in
households and adults 25 through 54 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Fear Factor on NBC was first among adults 18
through 49 and 25 through 54.
At 9 p.m., Everybody Loves Raymond was first in households and adults 18
through 49 and 25 through 54, while Monday Night Football won adults 18
through 34.
Fox aired a special on game shows from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., in place of the
canceled girls club, but it still finished fourth across the key
categories.
At 10 p.m., CSI: Miami won households, total viewers and adults 25
through 54 and just lost out to MNF
for the adults-18-through-49 crown.
The game easily won among adults 18 through 34.
The WB Television Network's best performance Monday night was from its leadoff show,
7Th Heaven
, which averaged a 7.2/10.
Everwood followed
and did a 5.6/8. Best story for UPN was Girl Friends at 9 p.m., which averaged a
4.0/5.
