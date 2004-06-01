CBS Wins Monday

CBS won the prime-time Nielsen Media Research ratings race Monday night in the 18-49 demo with a 4 rating/11 share for sitcoms Yes, Dear, Sill Standing, Everybody Loves Raymond and Two & a Half Men, plus drama CSI: Miami, all repeats. CSI was the night's top-rated show with a 4.9/13.

NBC was second for the night with a 3.2/9 for Fear Factor, which won its time period at 8-9, and two-hour reality special, The One That Got Away.

ABC and Fox tied for the night with a 1.4/4. ABC's was for a Stanley Cup hockey game, while Fox offered up back-to-back repeats of drama, The O.C.

The WB came in fifth with a 1/3 for a Seventh Heaven repeat and Superstar, USA, its reality send-up of American Idol. UPN was sixth with a .8/2 for its sitcom lineup of The Parkers, Eve, Girlfriends and Half and Half.

The household race results were CBS 7.7/13; NBC, 4.5/8; ABC and Fox, 2.3/4; WB, 1.8/3, and UPN, 1.5/3.

FYI: A rating is a percentage of everyone in the U.S. who has a TV and is tuned to a particular show. A share is the percentage of everyone in the U.S. who has the TV on and is tuned to that show. A household rating is a percentage of the sets tuned to a show, a demo is a percentage of a particular age group (18-49-year-olds, for example) tuned to a show.