CBS Wins with Comedy, Killings

CBS won both households and the key 18-49 demo in the ratings race Monday night on the strength of sitcoms Everybody Loves Raymond and Two and a Half Men and a killer performance by CSI: Miami. For the night, CBS averaged a 5.8 rating/15 share in 18-49s and a 10.8/17 in households, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

A close second in 18-49s was NBC with a 5.7/15, primarily on the strength of Fear Factor, which built from a 6.2 rating in its first half hour to a 7.4 in its second. Drama Las Vegas was also strong for the Peacock. CSI and Fear Factor were the night's highest rated shows in both households and 18-49s.

Fox was third in the demo for the night with a 2.6/7 for Bernie Mac, Cracking Up and back-to-back That 70's shows.

Coming in fourth in 18-49s was ABC, which aired the TV movie Crash of Flight 323 and 20/20. UPN beat The WB for fifth place, with a 1.4/4 for its sitcom lineup. The WB averaged a .9 in the demo for Seventh Heaven and Everwood.

For the night, the household numbers were: CBS, 10.8/17; NBC, 8.0/13; ABC, 5.7/9; Fox, 3.8/6; UPN, 2.3/4; and The WB, 1.9/3.

