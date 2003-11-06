CBS Wins with CMAs

CBS won Wednesday night across the key ratings categories with the Country Music Awards, winning households, viewers, and adults 18-49, 25-54 and 18-34.

ABC was second among adults 18-49 and 18-34 with My Wife & Kids, It’s All Relative and Karen Sisco. NBC was third in adults 18-49 with Ed, West Wing and Law & Order. Fox was fourth across most of the key categories with That 70’s Show, StanHooper and The O.C. The WB was fifth with Smallville and Angel and UPN was sixth with Enterprise and Jake 2.0.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate viewer averages: CBS, 20.7 million; NBC, 12.6 million; ABC, 10.1 million; Fox, 7 million; WB, 5.3 million; UPN, 3 million.