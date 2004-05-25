CBS Wins Big on Monday

CBS won the ratings race convincingly Monday night in the 18-49 demo with a strong performance from its lineup of sitcoms, particularly Everybody LovesRaymond and Two and a Half Men from 9 p.m.-10 p.m., and a crushing performance from a new CSI: Miami from 10 p.m.-11 p.m.

CBS averaged a 6.1/16 for the night in the Nielsen overnight numbers. CSI averaged a whopping 8.1/21 at 10, compared to second-place NBC's 2.9/8 for Law & Order: SVU.

Fox came in a distant second on the night with a 4.2/11 for its two-hour finale of The Swan makeover show/beauty pageant.

NBC took third with a 3.3/9 for back-to-back repeats of Fear Factor plus SVU. ABC was fourth with a 2.0/5 for the TV debut of A Beautiful Mind. UPN was fifth with a 1.7/5 for Eve and Girlfriends and The WB was sixth with repeats of Seventh Heaven and a new Superstar, USA, the send-up of American Idol.