CBS will replay McVeigh

CBS is going to replay its 60 Minutes interview with Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh on Sunday May 13, just three days before McVeigh's scheduled execution.

The original 60 Minutes interview between McVeigh and the show's Ed Bradley first aired on March 12, 2000. Previously un-aired portions of the McVeigh interview, the only TV interview he has given, will also be a part of Bradley's extended report that also includes interviews with some of the victims of the bombing.

- Joe Schlosser