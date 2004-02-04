CBS Will ..................... Delay Grammys

CBS said it will enhance its five-second delay for this Sunday’s Grammy Awards telecast to allow for deleting both audio and video.

The delay had heretofore been only for the audio. CBS affiliates, in a letter to the network today, had asked for assurances that there be no repeats of the Janet Jackson incident at Grammys, which was heavily promoted during the Super Bowl.

The network has yet to decide how long the double-duty delay will be. The delay was instituted with the cooperation of the Recording Industry Association of America, which gives out the awards.

The move was made, said CBS, "to safeguard against any unexpected and inappropriate content being broadcast during the awards ceremony."