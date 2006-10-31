CBS Weatherman Price Inks Deal

Dave Price, weatherman for the CBS' Early Show, has inked a new multi-year deal with the program.

Price will continue on as weather anchor and features reporter for the third-place morning show. The new deal also includes future unnamed opportunities to work on other entertainment programs for CBS. Price's co-anchor Julie Chen already has a similar arrangement. In addition to her Early Show duties, she hosts reality show Big Brother.

He joined the program in 2003. Financial terms were not disclosed.