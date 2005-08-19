CBS Viewers Land on Mars

Repeats of UPN’s Veronica Mars on CBS in late July and early August was an experiment that achieved what it set out to do: raise the profile of a show among viewers who have never seen it.

UPN says 93% of the 13.5 million viewers who saw all or part of the four episodes on CBS had never seen those episodes—and presumably the series—before.



UPN and CBS commissioned a special study from Nielsen Media Research that compared audience composition of the show's draw on both networks.Since those CBS airings, Mars viewership on UPN on Wednesdays has improved 14% in adults 18-34, 33% in adults 18-49 and 20% in total viewers.

To avoid complaints from CBS affiliates, UPN says CBS didn’t promote the fact that the series normally airs on its sister network.