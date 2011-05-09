CBS Uses Set-Top-Box Data to Market 'Hawaii Five-0' To Underserved Audiences

CBS used new set-top-box data

to target underserved audiences in its marketing for Hawaii Five-0, reported

MediaDailyNews.

CBS worked with media agency

OMD USA, Simulmedia, which focuses its advertising campaigns through

set-top-box data, to target specific viewers during its launch of Hawaii Five-0.

"He really helped us identify underserved pockets of

audience," says CBS Marketing Group President George Schweitzer. "It wasn't

about getting a specific demographic -- say, 18-49 -- or age or education. It

was about finding viewers predisposed to watching a police drama."

Simulmedia uses data from

about 16 million set-top boxes from cable systems, satellite programmers, IPTV

video services and TiVo narrow its target audience. The company first separates

the viewers that commonly watch 10 p.m. drama on Monday nights, Hawaii Five-0's slot.

"We projected to 106 million multichannel homes that

were likely to turn on the TV on Monday at 10 p.m. They are really predictable

in terms of loyalty," said Simulmedia CEO Dave Morgan. The data was

filtered numerous times, such as excluding those loyal to other 10 p.m.

programming, and it brought the total to 10-11 million homes. Commercials aired

during cable shows that Simulmedia chose using historical preference indexes to

promote Hawaii Five-0's premiere.

One of the campaign's strongest results was getting new

potential viewers who watch television during the late afternoon, not

primetime. Simulmedia did not reveal

demographic or more personal information

to avoid privacy issues, but instead provided a demographic overlay to show its

target. Since recent ad budgets have not increased over the last several years,

Simulmedia's set-top-box data is "not spending more; it's spending smarter,"

said Schweitzer.