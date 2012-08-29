CBS Ups Gee to Senior VP, Program Planning and Scheduling

CBS named Noriko Gee as its new senior VP of program planning & scheduling, replacing Andrew Kubitz, who left to head up scheduling for ABC on Tuesday.

Noriko will be responsible for scheduling all of CBS' primetime series, specials and movies, as well as oversee the network's movie acquisitions. She will also contribute to The CW's schedule planning. She had been VP of program planning and scheduling since 2010.

"Noriko is one of the best scheduling minds in our business," said Kelly Kahl, senior EVP, CBS Primetime. "From the placement of new series to key strategic moves of hit shows to grow nights, CBS has benefitted greatly from her sharp programming acumen and instinctive analysis. We're excited to recognize her terrific work and expand her responsibilities in the company."