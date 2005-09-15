CBS, UPN Name Affiliate Relations SVP

Rhonda Troutman has been named senior VP for CBS/UPN Affiliate Relations, CBS announced Thursday.

Troutman previously served as VP, business affairs and administration. She reports to Affiliate Relations President Peter Schruth.

In a statement, Schruth called Troutman a significant contributor to distribution and business efforts at CBS and UPN, and he cited her “keen insight into the business and the future digital and regulatory landscape.”

Before joining CBS three years ago, Troutman was VP, NBC Enterprises, that network's distribution division. She also served as director for international business affairs at HBO’s sports licensing division.