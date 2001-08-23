CBS unveils fall Sunday movie sked

CBS announced six new titles that will comprise most of its fall Sunday night movie lineup.

The network has scheduled six new made-for-TV movies, including Surviving Gilligan's Island: The Incredibly True Story of the Longest Three-Hour Tour in History, featuring original cast members and outtakes on Oct. 14. The other films include The Last Brickmaker in Americam with Sidney Poitier (Sept. 23), The Pilot's Wife (Sept. 30), Three Blind Mice with Brian Dennehy (Oct. 7), The Jenifer Estess Story (Oct. 21) and The Wedding Dress with Tyne Daly (Oct. 28).

- Joe Schlosser