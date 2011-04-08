CBS, Turner Score Higher Ratings with Out-of-Home Viewers
By B&C Staff
CBS' and Turner's broadcasts of the 2011 NCAA Basketball Championship
netted the strongest ratings since 2005; along with that, the out-of-home
viewing saw increases as the 18-49 demo improved 20%, based on Arbitron
Portable People Meter data, reported
Adweek.
The national 18-49 audience for TV numbers at 4.69
million, with the out-of-home viewers bringing that total to around 5.65
million during the 67-game broadcast. The 25-54 demo also saw an 18% increase,
with a 24% percent increase for the 18-34 demo when adding Arbitron's portable
data.
It was the audience in bars, restaurants, hotels and
other areas offering TV viewing that boosted CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV's ratings
by 15%. However, rights holders do not guarantee ratings generated in nontraditional
venues, but the Arbitron numbers show the value of the 14-year NCAA Championship
deal.
"The out-of-home audience that we all know is an
intrinsic part of live sports deliveries is baked into the premium," said Jon
Diament, Turner Sports evp, ad sales and marketing. "We don't think buyers are
ever going to want to pay extra for these deliveries, but then again, the
sports marketplace is so strong that we really don't need to make those kind of
guarantees in the first place."
The NCAA Basketball Tournament generates the
highest national TV ad revenue for a post-season sports franchise. --Lindsay Rubino
