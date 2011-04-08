CBS, Turner Score Higher Ratings with Out-of-Home Viewers

CBS' and Turner's broadcasts of the 2011 NCAA Basketball Championship

netted the strongest ratings since 2005; along with that, the out-of-home

viewing saw increases as the 18-49 demo improved 20%, based on Arbitron

Portable People Meter data, reported

Adweek.

The national 18-49 audience for TV numbers at 4.69

million, with the out-of-home viewers bringing that total to around 5.65

million during the 67-game broadcast. The 25-54 demo also saw an 18% increase,

with a 24% percent increase for the 18-34 demo when adding Arbitron's portable

data.

It was the audience in bars, restaurants, hotels and

other areas offering TV viewing that boosted CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV's ratings

by 15%. However, rights holders do not guarantee ratings generated in nontraditional

venues, but the Arbitron numbers show the value of the 14-year NCAA Championship

deal.

"The out-of-home audience that we all know is an

intrinsic part of live sports deliveries is baked into the premium," said Jon

Diament, Turner Sports evp, ad sales and marketing. "We don't think buyers are

ever going to want to pay extra for these deliveries, but then again, the

sports marketplace is so strong that we really don't need to make those kind of

guarantees in the first place."

The NCAA Basketball Tournament generates the

highest national TV ad revenue for a post-season sports franchise. --Lindsay Rubino