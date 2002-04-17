CBS tops ratings race

CBS won the weekly ratings races for households and total viewership, while

NBC took the crowns for the key adult demographics, adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.

Season to date, NBC is tops in households with an average 8.9 Nielsen Media Research rating

and a 15 share, while CBS is second with an 8.1/13.

ABC is third (6.4/11) and Fox fourth (5.8/9).

NBC is ahead among total viewers, as well, with an average 13.6 million versus

12.28 million for CBS, 9.9 million for ABC and 9.5 million for Fox.

NBC is also ahead among adults 25 through 54 with a 6.1/14, followed by CBS

(4.7/11).

And you know ABC is hurting when Fox is beating it in the demo with a

4.2/10 versus a 4.1/10 for the "Alphabet Web."

"Peacock" is also winning season to date with adults 18 through 49.

The standings there: NBC 5.3/14, Fox 4.1/11, CBS, 3.9/10 and ABC

3.6/10.

The Pilot's Wife on CBS was the third-ranked show of the week (17.2

million total viewers) and the most-watched TV movie of the season, the network

said.

Fox was tops with teens for the week and won both Saturday and Sunday night

in the younger-adult demos. For the first time, freshman show 24 cracked the

top 20 shows among adults 18 through 49.

ABC crowed about two midseason shows, George Lopez and The

Bachelor, which it claimed are the "two strongest midseason programs on

broadcast television in terms of retention of debut delivery into week three in

both total viewers and adults 18 through 49."