CBS Toasts Cronkite

CBS is honoring legendary newsman Walter Cronkite with the primetime special That’s The Way It Is – Celebrating Cronkite at 90 that airs Friday, May 18. Nancy Kramer produced the program.

The special features commentary from CBS News colleagues Don Hewitt, Dan Rather and Morley Safer, among others, and competitors that include Ted Koppel and Barbara Walters. The current Big Three anchor lineup of Katie Couric, Charles Gibson and Brian Williams share their insights as well.

That’s The Way It Is also offers interviews with Cronkite’s friends, including Spike Lee, George Clooney and Grateful Deal drummer Mickey Hart.

Cronkite continues to work from CBS headquarters in New York.