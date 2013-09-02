CBS, Time Warner Cable Sign Carriage Agreement

CBS and Time Warner Cable ended their month-long retrans dispute on Monday, agreeing to a deal that will restore CBS programming, including Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network and Smithsonian Channel, to 3.2 million cable customers in New York, Los Angeles and Dallas, the companies announced.

In a brief statement at 5 p.m. on Monday, CBS said that an agreement had been reached and that programming would be resume at 6 p.m. Eastern Time. The stations went dark on Time Warner Cable systems on Aug. 2.

Though specific terms of the deal were not disclosed, that parties said in a statement that the agreement includes retransmission consent, as well as Showtime Anytime and VOD, for CBS stations on Time Warner Cable systems in New York (WCBS and WLNY), Los Angeles (KCBS and KCAL) and Dallas (KTVT and KTXA.)