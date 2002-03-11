CBS' Thomas F. Leahy dead at 64
Thomas F. Leahy, a former president of the CBS Television Network, died
Friday at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. He had been under treatment for cancer. Leahy was 64.
Most recently, Leahy was president of Studio Lane Productions Inc., a
cable-program consultant.
Leahy served as president of the Theatre Development Fund and as a member of
its Executive Committee from November 1992 through January 1998, and he served on
its board of directors through November 2000.
He had also been dean of the School of Journalism, Media and Information
Studies at Queens College.
Leahy retired from CBS in June 1992 after 30 years with the company. He was
president of CBS-TV from 1986 through 1989.
He joined CBS in 1962, serving in numerous sales positions with increasing
responsibilities.
In 1971, he was named vice president, sales, CBS Television Stations. He was
named VP and general manager, WCBS-TV New York, in 1973, and
president, CBS Television Stations division, in 1977.
In February 1981, he was appointed senior VP, CBS/Broadcast
Group, with responsibility for the CBS Television Stations division, CBS Radio
division, CBS Cable/CBG Enterprises and the group's new ventures. In November
1981, he became executive VP, CBS/Broadcast Group, responsible for
the CBS Entertainment and the CBS Television Network divisions.
In 1990, Leahy was named president of a new CBS marketing division with
responsibilities for CBS Television Network Sales, CBS Television Network
Marketing, CBS Sports Marketing, CBS Research, CBS Broadcast International and
CBS Merchandising and Promotion.
In April 1990, he became founding chairman of the Network Television
Association for a term concluding in June 1992.
