CBS, Ten Network Propose Joint Venture

CBS Studios

International and Australia's Ten Network have proposed creating a joint

venture, ElevenCo, to program a new, younger-targeted Australian TV

channel, Eleven, which will tap into the CBS

library.



Ten Network

Holdings will own two-thirds of the new venture and CBS one-third. CBS

will also extend a pre-existing output deal with Ten Network as part of

the proposed joint venture, which will need

approval from Australian regulators.



The new

channel will have access to 70,000 hours of CBS library product,

including Everybody Loves Raymond, Sex and the City, Frasier and JAG.

It will also feature

episodes of The Simpsons, Futurama, The Cleveland Show and 90210. The

channel is slated to launch in early 2011.