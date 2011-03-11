CBS Television Stations Names Scanlan Head of Biz Dev

Lifetime Television veteran Amy Scanlan has been named senior vice president, business development and strategic partnerships, at the CBS Television Stations. She assumes her new role March 14.

Scanlan will report to Jim Sullivan, the group's president of sales, and will be responsible for "working with the sales teams at the group's 28 local stations and spearhead the creation and execution of new business initiatives and the development of strategic cross-platform sales opportunities involving CBS-owned television stations and other CBS Local Media assets, including CBS Radio stations and combined local TV and radio digital properties; as well as advertising solutions provided by CBS Outdoor and EcoMedia," CBS said in a statement.

Scanlan joins CBS after a v.p. of ad sales partnerships role at Lifetime Television. She held the same position with A&E previously, and her background also includes four years with WNBC New York, in the creative services and programming departments.

"Our increased emphasis on identifying new business opportunities and working more closely with the other assets in our CBS Local Media portfolio makes this the perfect time to add someone with Amy's sales and marketing experience to our executive team," said Peter Dunn, CBS Television Stations president. "Amy comes to us with a great reputation in our industry and we look forward to having her share her insights and experience with all of our stations."

Sullivan said the new hire's "creative thinking and strategic planning abilities and established relationships with agencies and clients will serve us well as we continue to grow our business across all of our local platforms."