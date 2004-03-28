CBS to Televise Burk-Free Masters

Next week’s Masters golf tournament will be televised on CBS without commercials. It will also air sans Martha Burk, chair of the National Council of Women’s Organizations and leader of the protests against the club’s membership policy that excludes women.

Last year, Burk and the other protesters were forced to hold their protests a mile from the Augusta entrance. "There is no point going down there under the same circumstances," she says. "It was a complete police state." Things could change. If the 11th District Court rules in her favor and allows her to protest in front of Augusta’s entrance, Burk will be there.