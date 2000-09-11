CBS teams with Webtv

CBS and Microsoft's WebTV have struck a partnership to deliver interactive content starting with the current season. The deal covers every programming genre, with specific shows to be announced, but Survivor has to be at the top of their list. CBS President and CEO Les Moonves cited Survivor as an example of "how interactive elements can supplement the television viewing experience."

CBS intends to enhance about 500 hours of programming and plug the service, available on WebTV Plus or UltimateTV service, on its network.

The payoff for Microsoft is a much needed potential boost for WebTV, where growth has been flat. And it's reportedly paying CBS $20 million for the chance to play with that content. A CBS spokesman declined to confirm the figure.