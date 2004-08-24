CBS' Taub Promoted

Bruce Taub has been named executive vice president of operations for all the Viacom Inc. divisions that report to Leslie Moonves, co-president and co-chief operating officer of Viacom and chairman of CBS.

Those include CBS, UPN, King World Productions, Paramount Television, Paramount Domestic Television, CBS Paramount International Television, Infinity Broadcasting Corp., the Viacom Stations Group and Viacom Outdoor.

Taub has been with CBS since 1975, starting as an analyst with the CBS Television Stations division. Most recently, he was executive vice president and chief financial officer of CBS, a position he has held since May 2003.

"Bruce has been an essential member of my management team since I first came to CBS," said Moonves. "Under his watch, we have improved profitability and achieved significant cost savings across the board while providing investment necessary for growth."

Taub's undergraduate degree is from Northeastern University and he has an MBA from Boston University.