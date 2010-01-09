CBS’ Tassler: We're Headed in the Right Direction With Retrans

CBS Entertainment President Nina Tassler called the recent News Corp.-Time Warner Cable retransmission consent pact involving cash compensation for the Fox stations "a positive for us."

Tassler said following a Q&A at the TCA press tour in Pasadena Saturday that Fox and other broadcasters' recent push for retrans cash signifies "we're moving in the right direction."

CBS chief Leslie Moonves has been pushing for retrans cash for years now and Tassler noted that CBS has made headway in recent deals as well. "There is great value in the shows we bring and the audience too," Tassler said. "Carriers are finally realizing this content has value."