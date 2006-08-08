CBS Taps New Eye on Talent

The job of finding the next Dan Rather or Katie Couric will fall to Barbara Fedida Brill.

Brill, director of talent recruitment and development for ABC News, has been named executive director, talent, for CBS News. She will oversee recruitment of producers and talent for the news division.

Fedida had been with ABC since 1989, having worked as a production associate, associate producer, and producer of World News Tonight With Peter Jennings.

Jennings died in 2005 and the broadcast is now renamed World News and helmed by Charles Gibson.

But Fedida is returning to her roots nonetheless. She began her broadcast news career in 1988 as an assistant at CBS' West 57th.