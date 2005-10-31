CBS Taps NBC PR Exec

Veteran broadcast public relations executive Shannon Jacobs is jumping from NBC to join CBS’ corporate PR team. CBS said Monday Jacobs had joined the network as vice president of CBS Communications Group where she will work on media relations for areas including sales, research, affiliate relations, governmental affairs and digital media.

She will also work on CBS Corp. projects when Viacom splits into two companies later this year.

“Shannon’s skills in television network corporate communications will be a boon to our group,” Dana McClintock, senior VP for CBS Communications Group said in a statement. “As we broaden our responsibility in the new CBS Corporation to include financial communications, among other areas, it’s crucial to have someone of Shannon’s caliber to ensure we maintain our competitive edge in communicating the triumphs and strategic objectives of our divisional operations.”

Most recently, Jacobs was director of corporate communications for NBC Universal, where some of her primary areas included governmental affairs and affiliate relations. Prior to joining NBC in 2002, Jacobs served as director of public affairs at a San Francisco-based political consulting firm. Jacobs is also a veteran of Washington D.C. politics, where she spent four years as a press aide to U.S. House Democratic Leader Richard A. Gephardt and later as communications director for Congressman Earl Blumenauer (D-OR).