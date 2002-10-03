CBS taps Marko, O'Connor

David Marko and Shannon O'Connor have been named directors of movies and

miniseries at CBS Entertainment, said Bela Bajaria, senior vice president of

the department, to whom they both report. The two will oversee development of

long-form programming.

Marko came to CBS from Fox, where he was VP of original

movies. Prior to that, he was VP of television for RKO Pictures

and manager of miniseries and TV movies for NBC. He also was director of

development at Moving Pictures Entertainment.

O'Connor came to CBS from Alliance Atlantis Television, where he rose to the

position of VP of movies and miniseries after starting there as an

executive assistant to president Peter Sussman.