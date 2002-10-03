CBS taps Marko, O'Connor
David Marko and Shannon O'Connor have been named directors of movies and
miniseries at CBS Entertainment, said Bela Bajaria, senior vice president of
the department, to whom they both report. The two will oversee development of
long-form programming.
Marko came to CBS from Fox, where he was VP of original
movies. Prior to that, he was VP of television for RKO Pictures
and manager of miniseries and TV movies for NBC. He also was director of
development at Moving Pictures Entertainment.
O'Connor came to CBS from Alliance Atlantis Television, where he rose to the
position of VP of movies and miniseries after starting there as an
executive assistant to president Peter Sussman.
