CBS Taps Harrison As SVP, Strategic Development

CBS has tapped a former NBCU cable programming exec as senior VP, strategic development.



Dan Harrison, who had been senior VP of emerging networks for NBCU Cable, overseeing Sleuth and Chiller, will get the newly created role of assisting in the development of new business models for CBS content, reporting to Martin Franks, executive VP, planning, policy and government affairs.



In addition to various posts with NBC, including program planning and scheduling, Harrison is the former manager of program planning and development at UPN.