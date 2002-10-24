CBS taps Abruzzese's replacement
CBS has named JoAnn Ross president of network sales.
Ross had been the No. 2 executive at the division, and she replaces Joe
Abruzzese, who resigned last week to join Discovery Networks U.S. as head of
sales.
Ross has been with the network for 10 years, the last four as executive vice
president of the sales division.
'JoAnn is a gifted sales executive who has earned the strong respect of not
only her colleagues here at CBS, but the industry at large,' said Leslie
Moonves, president and CEO of CBS, to whom Ross will report.
Earlier at CBS, she was in charge of Olympic Games ad sales.
Prior to joining CBS, Ross sold daytime and, later, prime time ads for ABC.
Before that, she ran the network-buying department at New York-based ad agency
Bozell.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.