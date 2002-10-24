CBS taps Abruzzese's replacement

CBS has named JoAnn Ross president of network sales.

Ross had been the No. 2 executive at the division, and she replaces Joe

Abruzzese, who resigned last week to join Discovery Networks U.S. as head of

sales.

Ross has been with the network for 10 years, the last four as executive vice

president of the sales division.

'JoAnn is a gifted sales executive who has earned the strong respect of not

only her colleagues here at CBS, but the industry at large,' said Leslie

Moonves, president and CEO of CBS, to whom Ross will report.

Earlier at CBS, she was in charge of Olympic Games ad sales.

Prior to joining CBS, Ross sold daytime and, later, prime time ads for ABC.

Before that, she ran the network-buying department at New York-based ad agency

Bozell.